QUINCY — Arts Quincy will be presenting two family-friendly events this summer, hosted at the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex, 701 North Eight Street.
On June 8, from 6 - 8:30 p.m., the complex will be dressed for a Mardi Gras-themed summer celebration. The Quincy Concert Band's low brass ensemble will open the evening with live New Orleans-inspired music while a free dinner is served courtesy of event sponsor Blessing Health System. The evening continues with a 6:30 p.m. screening of Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" on an outdoor screen.
Booths will be set up during the film so that families can make Mardi Gras masks, participate in theatre activities, and learn more about arts programs for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
"A Celebration of Rhythm" will take place from 6 - 8 p.m. on July 6 at the swimming complex. The event will feature Afriky Lolo, a West African drum and dance troupe from St. Louis. Starting off the evening, the Quincy High School Marching Blue Devils drumline will perform while refreshments are provided, again courtesy of Blessing Health System. Afriky Lolo will take center stage at 6:30 p.m. with performances that include traditional African dance, drumming, and cultural heritage portions.
In addition to the performances, guests will be invited to create their own djembe drum and get to know the instruments of the Marching Blue Devils in an "instrument petting zoo."
Laura Sievert, executive director of Arts Quincy, said the organization is excited to offer these programs to the community.
"We’re thrilled about these new summertime arts event,” Sievert said. "We hope whole families will join us and not only participate in watching these shows, but also learn a little more about what Quincy’s fine arts community has to offer students and families for the upcoming school year. Increasing access to quality arts and culture programing is among Arts Quincy’s most important functions."
Both events are presented free of charge and are open to the public. Guests are recommended to bring chairs or blankets for the programs. These shows were made possible through a collaboration between Arts Quincy, Blessing Health System, the J.W. Gardner II Foundation, and the Illinois Arts Council.
For more information about these events or any programs available at Arts Quincy, please call 217-222-3432 or email office@artsquincy.org.