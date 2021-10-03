Arts Quincy receives NEA award

QUINCY — The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded Arts Quincy the 2021 Arts Engagement in American Communities Award.
The award includes a $10,000 grant to support community arts access projects in the coming year. The award recognizes nonprofits that are committed to engaging its communities in the arts through robust outreach, multi-disciplinary collaboration and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in programing.
“The arts make communities more vibrant and fulfilling places, help us to heal, and strengthen our nation’s economy,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “The National Endowment for the Arts is committed to supporting organizations nationwide, such as Arts Quincy, helping to make it possible for our arts and culture sector to grow and for more Americans to have access to the arts.”
Community Arts Access programs include public art and culture events, art in education through Adams County schools, and support services for 55 nonprofit arts and culture organizations in the region.
“Arts Quincy believes in the power of the fine arts to be a positive driver of economic and emotional well-being for all parts of our community,” said Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert. “We are constantly reaching out to stakeholders to understand their needs and then collaborating with funders and partners to make exciting and engaging programs possible. ‘Arts Quincy: It’s for you!’ is more than just a tagline. It’s an invitation for each and every community member to feel welcome and to find their home in the arts.”
Arts Quincy held three free community arts engagement events this year including two Summer of the Arts programs at the Jackson Lincoln Pool and the recent Sunday Stroll for George event at Bill Klingler Trail. The organization has also been a collaborator with the Adams County Health Department working on encouraging vaccinations through artwork and messaging this summer.