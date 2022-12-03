QUINCY — Arts Quincy will celebrate the 75th anniversary of America's first arts council with a Diamond Jubilee Gala on Dec. 10.
The gala will be held at the Quincy Country Club. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, drinks, and music featuring trumpeter Curtis Taylor and his ensemble playing festive holiday jazz tunes.
As part of the gala, the George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Les Fonza.
Tickets for the gala are $100 per person or a table of eight for $725. The gala is a formal event, with guests invited to wear black tie attire and formal gowns.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 217-222-3432 or visit artsquincy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.