Arts Quincy Office and Programs Manager Jaycie Womack Spake, foreground, and Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert work on painting a mural Wednesday at Baldwin Elementary School. The mural, featuring bright colors and an abstract design, should be finished this week.

QUINCY — Baldwin music teacher Jessica Snider traded a classroom for a paintbrush with a goal of inspiring her students.

Snider volunteered some time Wednesday to help Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert and Arts Quincy Office and Programs Manager Jaycie Womack Spake paint a second mural in the “music hallway” at the school where band members in shades of blue already march along one wall.

