QUINCY — Baldwin music teacher Jessica Snider traded a classroom for a paintbrush with a goal of inspiring her students.
Snider volunteered some time Wednesday to help Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert and Arts Quincy Office and Programs Manager Jaycie Womack Spake paint a second mural in the “music hallway” at the school where band members in shades of blue already march along one wall.
Womack Spake designed the new piece, which features bright colors, pop art style and an orchestra theme with piano keys, string instruments and a hand holding a bow playing the instruments.
It’s important, Snider said, to put visual art in front of kids.
“To give the kids two different styles of art in the same space helps fuel their imagination,” Snider said while wielding her brush. “I can tell the kiddos that I helped out.”
Individual and business members of Arts Quincy, the Baldwin PTA and Classic Colors funded the project, which ties into Arts Quincy’s focus this year on service.
“I pick a word each year to base our Arts Quincy operations around. This year’s guiding principle is service, whether that means things like providing a free event at Mayfest last weekend or working to make a new mural at Baldwin School or collaborating with partners across the community,” Sievert said. “Our primary mission is to be of service to our community.”
Work on the new mural should be done by the end of the week, and seeing it come to life is both inspiring and intimidating to Womack Spake.
“As a young kid and a young artist, I used to think how can I use my talent, and for these kids to see that I can do that, that’s really cool,” she said. “I would have loved something like this when I was in school.”
The Baldwin design shares some elements with a mural Womack Spake did at Jackson-Lincoln Pool with its bright colors and abstract design, but it also pairs well with the existing Baldwin art done in 2022 by Arts Quincy.
In the two murals, Baldwin students can “not only can see themselves but can see different forms of art — music painting, illustration. I can see kids kind of dancing down the wall for sure,” Spake said. “It definitely makes (students) proud of the space they go to school.”
Orchestra students got their first look at mural on Wednesday afternoon, and it’s catching the attention of every passerby.
Every kid that walks by it has not not said anything about it,” Womack Spake said.
