QUINCY — Saturday night will see the spotlight land once again on Les Fonza, a stalwart of both the music and education scenes in Quincy.

At its 75th Anniversary Gala, Arts Quincy will present Fonza with the George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award. This will be the first time the Irwin Award has been presented since 2019.

