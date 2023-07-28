QUINCY — Arts Quincy plans to expand its outreach efforts to students and senior citizens.
Two grants totaling $74,000 from the Illinois Arts Council clear the way for Arts Quincy to direct more funds to its community arts access programs.
“With these grants, Arts Quincy will connect more students and seniors to more arts opportunities,” Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said.
The initial grant allocation will go toward the Instant Arts classroom program providing opportunities for students to engage with dance, music, theater, visual arts, literature, history and architecture.
The program opens in September to Adams County teachers who apply for funding to host arts organizations for an in-school performance or activity, bring teaching artists into the classroom for hands-on lessons or take students on a field trip. The program serves thousands of pre-K through 12th grade students each year at over a dozen public, parochial and nontraditional schools.
“Teachers get to pick the thing they want to come to their classroom,” Sievert said. “When we have expanded funding, we can reach more students.”
Grant funds also will expand the After School Arts Program, launched in 2021, and reinstate outreach programs at the Illinois Veterans Home and senior living facilities that were suspended during the COVID pandemic.
The Band on the Bus program took bands to nursing homes and the veterans home. Separate programs offered hands-on visual arts instruction with residents of the homes.
“We are thrilled to expand and revive programs that hold a special place in our hearts,” Sievert said. “We can stretch the dollars to reach so many people who would not have access otherwise.”
The Illinois Arts Council, and Arts Quincy, champion arts and culture, recognizing the transformative power they hold in fostering creativity, enriching lives and building vibrant communities.
More information about Arts Quincy and upcoming programs is available online at artsquincy.org.
