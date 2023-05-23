QUINCY — The Great River Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the large meeting room at the Quincy Public Library.
Jenna Benz Seaborn, marketing director of Arts Quincy, will share how the organization continues to be a vital part of our community. Arts Quincy (Quincy Society of Fine Arts) has been a part of the Quincy area for over 75 years. Join us to hear what they have coming up on their schedule.
