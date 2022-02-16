QUINCY — Laura Sievert was feeling competitive Tuesday at the Arts Quincy blood drive, held at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
“We’re in the top 1% of donation teams in the nation now,” Sievert said. Sievert is the executive director of Arts Quincy and the founder of “the Bleeding Arts” donation group. “We’re getting very close to 150 gallons donated as a team.”
To reach a gallon in donations takes on average about eight donations of a pint each. According to the American Red Cross, a single pint of donated blood can help up to three recipients.
“With what we’ve donated as a team, that’s close to 4,000 lives that could have been impacted,” Sievert said.
Julia Goerlich was waiting her turn to donate Tuesday. She said she had been scared to donate originally, but being a Red Cross volunteer gave her a new perspective.
“Two of my daughters were donating before I ever did,” Goerlich said. “I was volunteering at the blood drives, so I saw the whole process. My daughters finally talked me into it.”
With Tuesday’s donation, she has just about reached 21 gallons in donations.
Goerlich and Sievert both said they had parents that had received blood donations during battles with cancer, so they’ve seen first-hand how important the donations are. Those donations have been fewer than planned, and that’s caused the American Red Cross to issue a blood crisis alert.
According to a release on Monday, around 600 blood drives have been canceled across the country in 2022 already, due in part to severe winter weather. This has led to nearly 20,000 expected donations to be missed.
“For anyone that’s scared to donate, just trust the staff,” Goerlich said. “They’re incredibly skilled and will walk through the whole process.”
Sievert was keeping track of where the Bleeding Arts donation team stood compared to other American Red Cross groups. With about an hour to go in the current drive, her team was ranked around 285th out of more than 51,000 groups nationwide.
“We’re ahead of the IRS, Boeing, and Ohio State University,” she said. “If you want to know the secret to the success? I think we have the best snacks.”
Donors on Tuesday were treated to cupcakes from Kristina Dula of Brown Sugar Pastries.
The appointments filled up early for Tuesday’s blood drive, but Sievert says she tries to schedule new drives about every 10 weeks. For information on the Arts Quincy blood drives, follow the group’s Facebook page for the latest updates. To find any blood drive in your area, go to redcrossblood.org/give.html.
