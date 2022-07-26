QUINCY — A deluge of rain in the St. Louis area couldn't stop the Gentlemen of Vision from reaching the "Celebration of Rhythm" Tuesday at the Jackson-Lincoln Pool Complex.
Fifteen high schoolers, along with founder Marlon Wharton and director Chris Randall made the journey to not only share the entertainment of the step dance troupe, but to spread the word about their mission, as well.
"Rights of Passage Enterprise, or ROPE, is a four-tier mentoring organization for elementary, middle school, high school, and collegiate-age young men in the St. Louis region," Randall said. "The focus is preparing these young men for the next station in their lives. So the elementary school program prepares them for middle school, middle school prepares for high school. The high school program is focused on post-secondary education and beyond."
Participants in the ROPE programs boast a 100% high school graduation rate. The middle school performers, the Young Men of Vision, hold four world step dance championships, while the high school-age Gentlemen of Vision — the group in Quincy on Tuesday — are the current, reigning world champions, their 15th title.
"The Gentlemen division here ranges in age from 14 to 19," Randall said. "We have some students here making their transition into high school, and we have a few of our young men who graduated in May, but they're still performing with us until they head off to college or the military, wherever they're going next."
One of the performers, Javon "Big Tyme" Jones, serves as the choreographer for these world-class performers.
"It's a big challenge for me," Jones said, "but it allows me to develop things in my mind and I get to go to places I never thought I'd get to go. To put it out on stage, it shows the effort that went into designing it and the work to get it all right."
Along with the chance to perform for audiences, Randall said one of the components of taking the teams out on the road is to give the students a different view of the world in which they live.
"It's great for these young men to see more of the world and get out of the bubble that is St. Louis," he said. "They get to see all the different pieces from around the country. Any time we get the chance to show them things outside of St. Louis, it just extends their worldview and makes them a more valuable asset to their community as a whole."
While in Quincy, the Gentlemen of Vision got to tour the Eels House and the Quincy connection to the Underground Railroad, as well as visiting the Villa Kathrine and learning about the Lincoln-Douglas history in Quincy. One other stop before the team headed to Jackson-Lincoln was a performance for residents at Chaddock.
"Some of those kids out there asked us 'do you think a kid like me could do this?'" Randall said. "When these guys start with us, most of them don't have any experience, some don't have any rhythm. We don't do cuts, we don't do tryouts. There are some who stop coming if they think it's not for them, but the ones who keep coming back, we get the cream of the crop rising to the top. So we were able to share with the kids at Chaddock that as long as you keep trying, you can do amazing things."
Laura Sievert, executive director of Arts Quincy, which organized the event, said bringing groups like this to Quincy gives the community the chance to see things they may never have seen before.
"Arts Quincy is committed to bringing world-class acts here," Sievert said, "not only to get the public out to see and interact with our own arts community, but something from out-of-town that's this amazing.
"When we found out the 15-time world champion step team was this close, it was just a no brainer to bring them up," she added.
Jones said one message he would give to the community from what he's learned during his time with the Gentlemen of Vision is to take the chances that are offered to you.
"Don't be afraid to join groups you're interested in," Jones said. "You never know what you can expect or what the outcome will be."
