QUINCY — Historical elements and hand-drawn illustrations of iconic buildings around Quincy have been brought together in Robert Turek's new "Colorful Quincy" coloring book.
"Colorful Quincy" features 25 single-sided coloring pages, filling a niche for coloring enthusiasts and Quincy history enthusiasts alike. Turek said that he wanted to see a void filled to help promote Quincy.
"Larger cities have coloring books dedicated to them, but Quincy has never had one, it was time to change that," Turek said. "I looked around at the other books already out there, and I knew I could add something uniquely Quincy to the wide array of adult coloring book choices."
Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the new book will help promote many of Quincy's main attractions.
"It has been created to reach youth and adults, locals, and visitors who will appreciate and learn more of our local history while coloring the pages," Cain said. "We look forward to using it as another tool to promote Quincy."
Turek is a lifelong resident of the Quincy area. He has previously authored "History in the Heartland - Volume 1: Illinois Stories." "Colorful Quincy" can be purchased at amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.