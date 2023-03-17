CAMP POINT, Ill. — Central High School junior Lexi Rittenhouse already loves scented candles.
Turns out she loves making them just as much.
“I made mine vanilla,” Rittenhouse said.
Art Club afterschool activities this week gave students a chance to choose and glaze a pre-made ceramic piece then melt soy wax, choose a scent and turn it into a one-of-a-kind candle.
“I get to hang out with my friends and get to do things I enjoy,” said junior Aidenn Vahle as he made a friendship bracelet while waiting his turn to finish his three-wick candle.
Candle Making: Recycling Art raised money for club projects and tied in with the school’s celebration of March as Youth Art Month recognizing young artists and art education.
“This month we’re trying to create as many art opportunities outside of school time for our students and the community,” art teacher Christa Salinas said.
Next up is a paint night later this month featuring instruction by a talented Art Club member for students, staff and Central families to create a step-by-step acrylic painting.
Salinas said the goal is making art accessible — sometimes with surprising results for students.
“Some of them surprise themselves. They don’t expect to enjoy something, or be good at something, and end up walking away with a new set of skills,” Salinas said.
“Art is a fantastic way to express yourself,” she said. “As long as it gives you happiness, brings a sense of relaxation, helps with mental health and is a nice getaway from rigorous school work, that’s a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of whenever you can.”
Students also take art projects into the community.
Art Club, for example, paints seasonal designs on the windows of the Community for Christ Assistance Center and have made large posters for the library.
“We try to reach out to the community to do as much as we can,” Salinas said. “We try to create opportunities for our students who aren’t taking art or are interested to dabble a bit.”
Back in the art room, Eban Stephens waited for wax to melt to finish his watermelon-scented candle.
“I thought it might be fun,” the fifth-grader said. “I like art.”
So does junior Afton Brotherton, who had finished her grape-scented candle and was working on a coloring sheet, one of the other activities available on Thursday along with cookie decorating.
Sophomore Ivy Liesen carefully poured vanilla and pear brandy scented wax into her ceramic piece in making her first-ever candle.
“It’s pretty good,” she said.
Salinas said the ceramic pieces were made by students in 2020 and left behind when the school year was cut short by the pandemic. Recycling the pieces into candles offered a fun activity for students.
“It helps me to clear some space in the kiln room,” she said. “It also gives students an opportunity who aren’t necessarily in art, or haven’t done any ceramic or candle work, a little step into art outside of school time.”
