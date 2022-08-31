QUINCY — The Quincy Children's Museum is partnering with the Quincy Public Library to open a new satellite exhibit and programming for 10 weeks beginning on Thursday.
"Into the Arctic" will be open in the Children's Department at QPL beginning on Thursday, with a grand opening set for noon on Saturday. This traveling exhibit, made possible through an anonymous donation, provides a hands-on, interactive experience to allow children to learn about life in the Arctic regions and how climate change is impacting the people and animals that live there.
Some of the highlights of this exhibit include: catching fish through sea ice on the rotating ice fishing table; learning about the Northern Lights while looking up at a fabric light installation; guy a sled dog team on an excursion; and work together to build and create with plastic ice blocks.
Along with the grand opening event on Saturday, the public is invited to join the Museum and Library for an exhibit reception at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 13. Complete details for the exhibit, the grand opening, and the reception will be available at quincychildrensmuseum.org on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.