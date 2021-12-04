QUINCY — The 2021 edition of the District's ChristKindl Market was in full swing this weekend, filling several different spaces inside the Dick Brothers Brewery complex on York Street in Quincy.
"We've already had a great turnout," Emily Lombardi said. Lombardi is the new director of economic development for the District. "We've probably had around 1,000 people come through already."
Lombardi, along with director of programming and marketing, started with the District in November, one of the busier seasons for the organization.
"It's the perfect time for us to start, I think," Lombardi said. "We get to be more directly involved with the public, and we get to meet more people than I think we would at other times."
Sue Schwartz, owner of District Designs, is serving as the chair for this year's ChristKindl Market. She said that the response has been fantastic at Saturday's halfway point. She said the vendors were excited after Friday night's preview event.
"We've had really good foot traffic, and the vendors have been really pleased with their sales so far," Schwartz said. "When we shut down last night, about half the vendors asked what time they could get in to re-stock this morning."
Lombardi said the Friday night event showed good results from both online and walk-in sales. She said the focus for the District is to offer fun, family-friendly events and try to bring people together.
"We also like to showcase local venues," she said, "and give people the chance to get their hands on things physically from local vendors. We just really want to promote safe, friendly environments for people to come out and enjoy."
"The customers like what's being offered," Schwartz said. "There have been a few challenges with some of the spaces, but we're making it work. The people shopping seem to like the spread-out nature. It makes it more relaxed, not like they're rushing from here to there to the next. Just a more leisurely shopping experience."
The Market for 2021 has filled in both the upstairs and downstairs spaces of the Dick Brothers Brewery space, as well as filling the former Gallery Solaro space in the brewhouse building.
"We've increased the number of vendors, that's why we've expanded into other spaces," Schwartz said. "We try to focus on what we call artisan speciality vendors. The ones that have a lot of hand-crafted or similar items, less commercial, mass-market types of products. And we have a waiting list of vendors, so I think next year will be even bigger."
Schwartz said the dates for next year's market have already been penciled in, and plans are already in motion to expand the event.
"We're hoping to be able to offer even more options next year," she said. "We have some other spaces we're discussing expanding into, so I think we'll be able to get more vendors in."
Lombardi said that although this is the last major event for the District this holiday season, there's still plenty to do in the historic downtown area over the next several weeks.
"We have Thankful Thursdays, where shops in the District are open until 8 p.m., and Santa will be at his house in Washington Park those nights," she said. "For the nights he's not there, we have a mailbox set up so kids can drop their letters to Santa that he'll pick up."
The ChristKindl Market will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, including another visit with Santa from noon to 1 p.m. Admission for Sunday is $3 at the door, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge.
