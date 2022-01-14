QUINCY — The District Art Gallery has teamed up with the Salvation Army's Kroc Center to offer several classes in various mediums, with the first class, acrylic pouring, coming up on Jan. 21.
The class will run from 6-8 p.m. and will be led by Kevin Hoing of the District Art Gallery. Costs will be $25 for Gold members at the Kroc Center, $27 for Silver members, and $35 for non-members. This class is open to anyone age 14 and over, or 8 and over with an accompanying adult. The costs for the class will included all the needed supplies.
Hoing said that after the class is over, painting should be dried and ready for pick-up in two to three days.
After this class, District Art Gallery will offer another acrylic pouring class on April 8. More traditional acrylic painting classes will be offered on Feb. 11 and March 11.
For more information or to register for a class, please call 217-222-5762 or go to krocquincy.org.
