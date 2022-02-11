QUINCY — Encore!, the volunteer council for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, is inviting all area children from pre-school through fifth grade to attend their Fair Tale Tea on Feb. 26 at the Spring Lake Country Club.
The Fairy Tale Tea, beginning at 11 a.m., will give the children a chance to enjoy treats, make crafts, and take photos alongside their favorite Disney characters. There will be items up for raffle, including gift certificates to the American Girl Doll store, quilts by Seams Divine, Emotion Belly books by Tracy Schlepphorst, and four tickets to "The Lion King" at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis.
Entertainment at the event will be provided by Megan Peters, Valerie Hernandez, and the Square Peg Group-Troupe.
Tickets for the Fairy Tale Tea are $25 per guest with funds raised going to support youth music education and performances in Quincy and the surrounding areas. Children must be accompanied by adults, and tickets will be needed for anyone that would like to be seated. Tickets can be purchased at encorequincy.com. Deadline for registration is Feb. 18.
