HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council is offering two programs to guide participants through the process of learning origami, the skill of creating pieces of art through folding paper.
The first event, from 5:15 - 6:30 p.m. on Friday, is open to children ages 5-12. This Art Adventure, "Be Kind to Monarchs," will give first-hand lessons on monarch butterflies. Hannibal resident Tammy Nichols will speak about the lifecycle of a monarch and will present live eggs, caterpillars, chrysalides, and adult butterflies. The discussion will touch on the importance of local plants, including milkweed, in the growth and survival of monarch populations.
Following the lesson on butterflies, artist Ling Go will lead the group in a special origami project, folding paper with various colors, prints, and patterns in intricate styles to create their own origami butterflies.
The second event, a workshop from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday for participants age 13 and over, will also be hosted by Ling Go. Go will discuss the history of origami as an artform and how she discovered the practice while leading participants through the creation of their own pieces.
Both Friday and Saturday events will be held at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal, and both have limited space with registration required. For the Friday event, the cost is $5 per participant with scholarships available if needed. For Saturday's workshop, the cost is $25 per person including all supplies needed.
To register for either event, please stop by the Arts Council office, call 573-221-6545, or go online to hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
