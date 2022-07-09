HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council is partnering with the Northeast Missouri Humane Society for a special workshop on Friday evening at the HAC office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal.
With National Create a Craft for a Shelter Pet Day coming up, HAC and NEMO Humane Society volunteers will lead participants make training/activity mats to donate to the local animal shelter. The mats create fun for shelter animals while they search for treats or toys hidden in the mat. Participants will take home a special gift in appreciation for their time.
The workshop is free and open to the public, youth and adults. The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Friday at the HAC office. While there is no cost to take part in the workshop, donations to the NEMO Humane Society will be accepted.
Space for the workshop is limited, and registration is required. To reserve a spot, please contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stop by the HAC office. Reservations can also be made at hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.