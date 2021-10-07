Hannibal Folklife Festival returns to Main Street

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will celebrate their 45th Annual Folklife Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, guests can visit booths featuring artists, artisans, makers selling crafts and art, musicians, and local food options.
Demonstrations of weaving, spinning, pottery, candle-making, leather work, carving, and more will happen over the course of the two-day festival.
HAC sponsors the annual festival along historic Main Street in Hannibal, along with major sponsors HNB Bank, Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Missouri Arts Council.
For more information on the Hannibal Folklife Festival, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or online at hannibalarts.com.
