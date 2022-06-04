QUINCY — With schools getting out for the summer, the Quincy Salvation Army's Kroc Center is offering fun, affordable activities for the whole family through the Education and Fine Arts Department.
Painting, music, and crafting are just a few of the options that will be available this summer through the Kroc Center.
"The summer is a great time for you and your family to try something new or continue working on a skill you already have," Jonathon Weller said. Weller is the education and fine arts specialist at the Center. "Our selection of classes for the summer are the perfect way to keep a student's mind active during the summer break and are a fantastic chance for budding artists of all ages to reconnect with their community and the beauty around them."
Class offerings include; instrument and vocal lessons; paint pouring; Arty Party paint night; jewelry making; hand lettering basics; and a hand lettering workshop. Weller and his group of instructors, including District Art Gallery owner Kevin Hoing and local artist Leah Hanlin, are excited to work with all skill levels.
For more information on the programs available and class schedules, please contact Jonathon Weller at Jonathon.Weller@usc.salvationarmy.org or visit krocquincy.org.
