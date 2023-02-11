QUINCY — This week is the last chance to purchase tickets for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra's Fairy Tale Tea, presented by the Encore! volunteer council.
Tickets are $30 each for the Feb. 25 event taking place at Spring Lake Country Club. Children will be able to mingle with their favorite princes and princesses, as well as enjoying a tea party, dancing, craft-making, and photo opportunities. The final day for ticket sales is Feb. 17, with tickets available for the 9 a.m. seating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.