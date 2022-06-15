QUINCY — The Quincy Brewing Co. will host the fifth Makers Market from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday.
More than 35 vendors will gather on South Sixth Street, between Maine and Hampshire streets, and along Jail Alley in downtown Quincy to present one-of-a-kind products including furniture, clothing, food, art, clothing, books, candles and more.
Along with the artisans selling goods, the Quincy Children's Museum, the Quincy Public Library, and the Kroc Center will be on hand to offer activities for kids. Live music will be featured as well, with Stuart Smith Music from Jacksonville playing from 1-3 p.m., Levi and Jacqueline from 3-5 p.m. and Lucas Sanor on saxophone closing out the evening from 5-7 p.m.
Artists displaying their talents as the Market will include Chris Scholtz showing his skills with sidewalk chalks, and Mika Love will be creating henna tattoos. Food trucks will also be on hand along with the vendors selling hand-crafted treats and beverages.
The Makers Market is free and open to the public.
