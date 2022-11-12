QUINCY — A new six-week satellite exhibit of the Quincy Children's Museum has opened in Quincy Town Center, across from Kirlin's Gifts.
The experience is free and open to the public. After the first week, the exhibit will be open for up to 15 children at a time in one-hour increments.
For the first week, running through November 19, reservations can be through the Quincy Children's Museum website.
"The support we have received over the past three years has been incredible," QCM Executive Director Amy Peters said. "With this experience, we will continue the momentum and demand to bring our mission to life."
Work is ongoing to convert the former Quincy Paper Box building into the permanent home of the Quincy Children's Museum. While that renovation continues, the Museum will host satellite exhibits as well as be on hand a community events.
The opening of the exhibit on Friday was preceded by a check presentation from presenting sponsor Sturhan Jewelers. Sarah Stegeman of Sturhan said the Quincy Children's Museum is the perfect partner for the company.
"The best way, we feel, we can help move things forward in the community is to help the youth," Stegeman said. "Quincy Children's Museum does just that. They were a perfect fit for our anniversary donation this year because they are doing such wonderful things for the youth of Quincy. We are thrilled to be part of bringing this new satellite exhibit to the community."
The satellite exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
