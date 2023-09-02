QUINCY — More than 20 classes will be offered this fall for artists of all ages and skill-levels during the Quincy Art Center's fall sessions.
The fall class schedule kicks off this week with Wednesday Night Wheel-Throwing pottery class for students age 15 and over. During this exciting one-night clay wheel-throwing experience, students will receive thirty minutes of instruction on how to throw on the pottery wheel. Afterward, students will have up to two hours of independent work time on the wheel with the assistance of our qualified in-house instructor.
The one-night classes will continue every other Wednesday through December 13.
For students age 15 and over who are looking for a more in-depth clay class, the Art Center also is offering Beginning Wheel Throwing and The Fundamentals of Clay Hand Building, both also beginning the first week of September. Intermediate Clay Hand Building this will also be offered for students wanting to continue their lessons in pottery.
Children in grade Kindergarten through eighth also have the opportunity to get creative with clay this fall. The six-week classes, broken down into ages Kindergarten to second grade, third through fifth grade, and sixth to eighth grade, will help students to develop fine motor skills, creative thinking, and more through clay art activities.
Along with pottery classes, local fiber artist Carol Clay Mann will be leading a four-week Basics of Knitting class in October, as well as workshops in felting and silk painting throughout the semester. Another three-week block of youth classes will begin in November, focusing on the art of Printmaking.
The mission of Quincy Art Center is to connect people to the power of art by creating opportunities to experience, make, and share art. For more information and to register now, visit quincyartcenter.org or call (217) 223-5900.
