Clay throwing at Quincy Art Center

Students ranging from beginner to intermediate will have the opportunity to learn about clay throwing during the Quincy Art Center's fall class session.

QUINCY — More than 20 classes will be offered this fall for artists of all ages and skill-levels during the Quincy Art Center's fall sessions.

The fall class schedule kicks off this week with Wednesday Night Wheel-Throwing pottery class for students age 15 and over. During this exciting one-night clay wheel-throwing experience, students will receive thirty minutes of instruction on how to throw on the pottery wheel. Afterward, students will have up to two hours of independent work time on the wheel with the assistance of our qualified in-house instructor.

