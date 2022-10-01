QUINCY — Beginning the week of Oct. 11, the Quincy Art Center will be hosting a variety of classes for students throughout the area.
Preschool students will read a storybook with the instructor each week before doing a project associated with the story during "The Art of Storybooks" class. The students will learn to open their views to artistic expressions behind the illustrations.
Students in grades kindergarten through third will take part in the "Color & Design" class, exploring the world of art through drawing, painting, and coloring various projects, including a mural at the end of class.
Older students in fourth through eighth grades will take part in the "Mixed Media" class, learning about collage creations and typography as they learn to create meaningful representations through the use of mixed media.
The Quincy Art Center works to make art accessible to everyone. Art Center members receive a 10% discount on classes and scholarships are available to anyone age 18 and under for the fall classes. Scholarships cover the complete cost of the class, including fees and art supplies.
To select classes or for membership and scholarship information, please call 217-223-5900 or visit quincyartcenter.org.
