QUINCY — Encore!, the volunteer council for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, will hold the 2023 Fairy Tale Tea on Feb. 25.
The Fairy Tale Tea will offer children from preschool through fifth grade the chance to mingle with Disney princesses and princes from at Spring Lake Country Club in Quincy. Two times are available, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., to accommodate schedules.
Kids are invited to come dressed as their favorite fairy tale characters to enjoy treats, crafts, photo opportunities, and dancing. Door prizes will be given away, including two $150 gift certificates to the American Girl Doll store, quilts by Seams Divine, mother/daughter hats from Impossibly Cute Hats, Emotion Belly Books by children’s author Tracy Schlepphorst, and more.
Funds raised from the Fairy Tale Tea will be used to support the QSOA's youth music education initiatives for area students. The Tea is sponsored by Kaiser Dance Studio.
Registration for the Fairy Tale Tea is $30 per guest and can be done with credit card at encorequincy.com/fairytaletea.html. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and for guests who want to sit with each other, Encore! asks that tickets be purchased together. Deadline for registration is Feb. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.