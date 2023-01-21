QUINCY — Encore!, the volunteer council for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, will hold the 2023 Fairy Tale Tea on Feb. 25.

The Fairy Tale Tea will offer children from preschool through fifth grade the chance to mingle with Disney princesses and princes from at Spring Lake Country Club in Quincy. Two times are available, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., to accommodate schedules.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.