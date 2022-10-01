QUINCY — The latest SewEssentials project hopes to touch the heart of the Quincy community.

The local volunteers, who sewed and donated more than 25,000 masks during the pandemic, joined a nationwide effort to make small quilted hearts to hang around the community as a random act of kindness with anyone finding a heart welcome to take it home.

