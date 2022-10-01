QUINCY — The latest SewEssentials project hopes to touch the heart of the Quincy community.
The local volunteers, who sewed and donated more than 25,000 masks during the pandemic, joined a nationwide effort to make small quilted hearts to hang around the community as a random act of kindness with anyone finding a heart welcome to take it home.
“It’s a warm fuzzy,” said Debi Moore, who spearheaded the SewEssentials group in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It fit in well with community spirit and (our work) teaching kids not only to sew but to give back.”
A work day to kick off the project will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 in the former bookstore space in the Quincy Town Center.
“We’re looking forward to having a lot of people come in — kids and adults — since it’s a community service,” SewEssentials member Joyce Riggs said.
Some Quincy University student athletes and members of the Beta Club at Quincy High School already plan to help with the hearts.
“It gives people an opportunity to do things with kids,” Moore said. “If you have a neighbor, a child, a grandchild, it’s a perfect time to bring them out.”
The national effort dates to 2014 when three sisters and their husbands took a day trip to Valley of Fire State Park while vacationing in Nevada. While following a deserted trail around the back side of a cave, they found a small quilted heart with a tag saying “I need a home.”
“We may never know who placed that quilted heart in the desert of Nevada, but we are thankful for it,” according to ifaqh.com, the website for I Found a Quilted Heart. “This beautiful little heart started a whole new purpose for us, blessing others with the same simple act of kindness.”
Since then, hearts have been made across North America, South America, Australia, Europe and parts of Asia and found in places such as local parks, hiking trails, community centers, town squares, nature trails and trees, bushes and fences in downtown areas.
Touched by stories of people who found the hearts, Riggs brought the idea to her fellow seamstresses.
“We just want to make everybody happy,” she said. “It will make the kids happy making them and putting them out — and the people that pick them up, we all know that makes them happy.”
It proved to be a perfect project for SewEssentials, which came together initially to help others.
Moore was making masks in the early days of the pandemic and connecting on Facebook with a core group of a dozen area seamstresses who soon were sharing elastic, fabric and inspiration. The Golden K Kiwanis got behind the effort as part of its mission of serving children, which led to making masks for kids in school, and Quincy Town Center provided space to work.
“Most of us didn’t know each other when we started this,” Moore said. “You wanted to help in some way and didn’t know what to do, so you used whatever talents God gave you. We knew how to sew, so we did.”
What they didn’t know was how making masks would grow into a larger effort to serve the community.
Realizing a lot of people didn’t know how to sew, and had nowhere to learn, the group started offering lessons and classes last year.
“We’ve taught over 275 people how to operate a sewing machine,” Moore said. “It’s not just kids. A lot of adults come.”
Classes generally are offered the first and third Saturday of each month and are open to anyone eight and older. Participants first take Sewing 101, a two-hour session offered every other month, to learn the basics before trying out projects like flannel pajama pants slated for Nov. 5.
“It’s a skill you’ll have your entire life,” Moore said. “I learned to sew when I wanted more clothes than my mother thought I needed. I would go through closets in the house, figure out who was not wearing something and try to make something out of it. It was fun. It still can be.”
Open sewing sessions take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with anyone welcome to use one of SewEssential’s machines.
“Some people come out and help us with what we’re working on at the time. Others have their own project they’re working on, or they want advice on altering a pair of pants,” Moore said. “We never know who will come by.”
Plans call for expanding the offerings to teach some of the “lost arts” such as knitting, crocheting, macrame and rug braiding. Information on upcoming classes is available on the SewEssentials Facebook page or by sending email to SewEssentials@outlook.com.
SewEssentials offers the activities at no charge thanks to the support of local Kiwanians, service organizations, companies and individuals. Financial support and in-kind donations of fabric, craft supplies and time are welcome.
“It’s so rewarding to see little kid faces or adult faces,” Moore said. “Some people haven’t sewn in years and just need a little confidence, somebody reminding them how to thread the machine.”
