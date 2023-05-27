Quincy Art Center

Students work on a project at Quincy Art Center in summer 2022.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center is offering 19 classes for both children and adults over the summer, including acrylic painting, knitting, loom weaving, and "The Art of Dominoes."

The summer class schedule kicks off during the second week of June with “More Than Plain Weave: Methods in Loom Weaving” for high school students and adults taught by local fibers artist Carol Clay Mann. Students will learn how to set up and use a basic weaving loom and explore several ways to make their textiles become more than just plain weave.

