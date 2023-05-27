QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center is offering 19 classes for both children and adults over the summer, including acrylic painting, knitting, loom weaving, and "The Art of Dominoes."
The summer class schedule kicks off during the second week of June with “More Than Plain Weave: Methods in Loom Weaving” for high school students and adults taught by local fibers artist Carol Clay Mann. Students will learn how to set up and use a basic weaving loom and explore several ways to make their textiles become more than just plain weave.
Color, texture, and pattern will give all participants plenty of room for creativity. Beginners are encouraged to enroll in the class.
Other high school and adult classes include a June class called “Knitting (Even If You Think You Can’t)” for beginning and experienced knitters. For those who can’t make the June classes for weaving and knitting, additional weaving and knitting classes will be offered again in July.
Lastly, teens and adults can learn the ways of color theory in “Hue Can Paint!”, a beginner and intermediate acrylic painting class set for early August.
For younger artists, kindergarten through eighth grade students will have classes in drawing, painting, clay, and fibers offered. Morning and afternoon sessions of these classes are available for registration to help accommodate a variety of student summer schedules.
A popular returning class, “The Art of Dominoes,” will also be available for fourth through eighth-grade students in July.
Members of the Art Center receive a 10 percent discount on classes, and scholarships are available to students 18 years of age and younger who qualify. Scholarships cover the entire class, including the fee and art supplies. Additionally, the Art Center offers a 50 percent discount for college students.
For more information on memberships and scholarships as well as a complete class schedule, please visit quincyartcenter.org.
