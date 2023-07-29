Wild & Wacky Art

Participants enjoyed time with their family and friends at the 2022 Hannibal Arts Council Wild & Wacky Art Adventure. The annual event invites kids and families to create hands-on projects related to a theme. This year’s theme is “Dinosaurs Galore.”

 submitted photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will host the 2023 Wild & Wacky Art Adventure from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5 at Hannibal's Central Park.

The free art festival for kids ages 3-10 and their families will have a "Dinosaurs Galore" theme this year. HAC is partnering with numerous organizations, businesses, and individuals to keep this community event free to attend.

