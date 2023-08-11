Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.