QUINCY — Laura Sievert learned at a young age why community volunteers do what they do.
Ever since helping to fill and stack sandbags during the flood of 1993, Sievert has committed herself, her time, and her energy to a variety of causes throughout the city of Quincy and Adams County, including:
- Multiple blood drives in support of the American Cancer Society.
- Numerous arts-related events, education and initiatives.
- County health department vaccine appointments and public health messaging.
- Community music.
- Tedx Talks.
- Trees for Tomorrow.
- Past president, Quincy Bicycle Club.
More recently, Sievert and a group of her friends and colleagues formed a local chapter for the 100 Women Who Care philanthropy group whose mission is to support nonprofit organizations by directing their monetary gifts for “doing good work in our community.”
Because of her outstanding service to the Quincy community and the many initiatives and organizations that she supports, Sievert was recognized Tuesday afternoon as the 2022 Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award winner.
A panel of individuals representing former award winners, United Way Board members and members of the Rotary Club of Quincy evaluated the nominations and chose Sievert from a group that included Carlos Fernandez, Harold “Bo” Knapheide IV and Roy Webb.
"Joe Bonansinga was such a great example of how to live," said Jeremy Wingerter, chief executive officer of United Way of Adams County. "It's just a nice way for us to recognize others who are doing great things that maybe going unnoticed, behind the scenes. So it’s really nice to be able to pull them forward and share a little bit about them."
During his presentation, Wingerter spoke glowingly of Sievert's willingness to help out whenever and wherever needed.
"When she sees something that needs to be done, she jumps in and does it," Wingerter said. "With the focus on the kids, she makes sure arts are still very prominent in our community. So I think that’s very important, with the history that we have."
The Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award was established in 1998 by United Way of Adams County and Rotary to recognize an individual who exemplifies the highest standards of community service. The award is named for the first recipient, Joe Bonansinga, who was more commonly known as “Mr. Quincy.”
For Sievert, the award is "a nice celebration of not just me, but all the people who invest their time to make (Quincy) a better community."
"There are so many people behind the scenes making things happen," she added, "making your favorite arts events happen, making vaccination stations happen. I hope that we can recognize all of those folks, who go above and beyond to make a difference."
She traces her volunteer spirit back to her parents, who were both active in community events and causes. Especially the one in 1993.
"That was a moment where I saw volunteers could make community happen — that we can invest in our friends and our neighbors, we can protect their businesses and their homes," Sievert said. "Over the last year or so, two years or so, we’ve had to do that again. To mount a community effort, and I’m proud to have been a part of that."
