QUINCY — Tickets are still available for Wacky Friday Stand-Up Comedy, taking the stage at One Event Venue in Quincy.
Comic Richard Bailey will host the evening with doors opening at 6 p.m. Comedians Tim Laffey, Al Nimpson, and Kathy Brennan will take the stage starting at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the show will go to benefit Ulmus Academy, Advocacy Network for Children, and Quincy Children's Museum. One Event Venue will have a cash bar running and Big Bro's BBQ will have food for sale.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 each online by going to outhousetickets.com and searching for "Wacky Friday Stand-Up Comedy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.