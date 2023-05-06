Gentlemen of Vision inspire QJHS students

QUINCY — A message from some gentlemen resonated Friday afternoon with Jahki Castleman.
“They’re speaking confidently,” the Quincy Junior High sixth-grader said. “They have something that we need to have, that we need to share with everybody else.”
St. Louis-based Gentlemen of Vision met with Jahki and other students involved in the QJHS Young Man Initiative prior to an all-school assembly where the 17-time national champion step team showed off its skill.
“It’s not about step,” GOV Founder Marlon Wharton said. “It’s about these guys doing something with their future, with their lives.”
But step dancing, an energetic and rhythmic style of dance using body motion to create the sounds of percussion, and being part of the team helps the 30 high school-age dancers focus on the future by staying in school and working to get good grades.
Without step dancing, “I’d be trying to get through school and play the game,” freshman GOV member Dylan Johnson said.
Now he’s focused on succeeding in school and going to college. So is Junior GOV member Trenton Mathis plans on trade school for mechanical engineering.
To get there, they’ll work hard — just as they do as part of GOV.
Three-hour practices twice a week, and more at times during the year, hone the high-energy routines that wow both audiences and judges in national competitions.
“The hours are worth it,” said Johnson, who made it on stage within a month of joining the group three years ago.
“How hard we work, the work pays off, that’s what we’re taught,” said Mathis, a five-year member of the group.
It’s a positive message — and an important one not only for GOV members who have faced multiple challenges in their lives but for other young people.
“Especially in areas where there’s a lot of violence going on, it’s keeping our heads out of the violence and in the right direction,” Mathis said.
Chris Turner, who works with the QJHS initiative, said it’s important for the students to have “mirrors” like GOV in which to see themselves.
“The idea is that our kids look out windows and see other people that look different and are doing different things that seem like not for them,” Turner said. “When they see people that look like them driven and focused, it turns on a light switch.”
QJHS Principal Brenda Fleer wants students to understand the importance of working hard and persevering — even when life gets tough.
“While we want our students to understand the importance of school, we also want them to understand the importance of setting goals, graduating and having the knowledge to be successful when joining the workforce or furthering their education,” Fleer said. “We want them to believe in themselves as much as we believe in them.”
Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said the troupe wowed the audience last year with its dancing at the Arts Quincy Jackson-Lincoln Pool Summer of Rhythm Celebration, but their positive message for students is just as impressive.
“These guys have a message of focus and service,” she said. “It’s a good message for junior high. If you’re struggling, you can find something to love and to pour yourself into and to express yourself. You can stay focused and rise above.”
The troupe's visit was made possible through generous members of Arts Quincy and the National Endowment for the Arts Challenge America program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.