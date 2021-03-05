QUINCY — The John Wood Mansion and the History Museum on the Square will both be reopening to the public in short order, according to a release from the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
Following months of closure due to the ongoing pandemic, HSQAC are working to make sure everything needed is in place to reopen safely to the public. The Governor John Wood Mansion at 425 South 12th in Quincy is open for tours now, by appointment, and will fully open with normal operations beginning on Monday, April 26.
The History Museum on the southwest corner of Fourth and Maine will reopen the Friday prior to that, April 23, including a kickoff event that evening from 4 to 7 p.m.
Rob Mellon, executive director for HSQAC, said the biggest challenge they’ve had to reopening has been ensuring they can bring their volunteers back safely.
“It’s not as simple as just reopening the doors for us,” Mellon said. “We have to take care of our volunteers. We also have new exhibits that we have to prepare.”
Mellon wanted to make sure the community knows they Historical Society is working to get those doors open again, while maintaining safety for employees, volunteers, and visitors.
“We do have a plan,” he said. “We are going to open.”
Two new exhibits being created to celebrate the History Museum’s reopening are “The Road to Freedom” and “The Golden Age of Quincy.” Both exhibits will include artifacts, stories, and local connections to Quincy and the surrounding areas. Permanent displays, such as the “Window on the Square,” telling the history of Washington Park, and the Edward Everett Gallery, with 19th century watercolors of Quincy and the Mississippi River, will also be open to the public.
Following the reopening celebration, the History Museum will resume regular hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Later this year, a series of programs on “The Golden Age of Quincy” will be presented at the museum. The first will be on Sunday, May 2, from 1 to 3 p.m., while the second program will be on Sunday, June 27.
Safety guidelines are going to be maintained when the museums open. For the John Wood Mansion, that will include no tour groups larger than 10 visitors. At the History Museum, one limitation will be operating at 50% capacity.
Along with the reopening celebration, HSQAC will kick off their 2021-22 membership drive at the April 23 event.
“We did have a decrease in membership from last year, which is understandable,” Mellon said. He added that the HSQAC membership rolls dropped by around 25-30%.
Mellon said the plan is to get back to a full schedule of events in 2021, including the Civil War symposium, the Woodland Cemetery tours, and the holiday candlelight tours of the John Wood Mansion.
Along with continuing to support the Society, members renewing at the reopening celebration will also receive a gift certificate to the museum’s History Shop.
For anyone looking to make an appointment to tour the mansion, reserve tickets for upcoming events, or to renew memberships, please visit hsqac.org or call 217-222-1835.