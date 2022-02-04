QUINCY — After taking the mirror ball trophies into the virtual realm for 2021, Cornerstone’s Dancing with Local Stars returned to the stage at the Ambiance in Quincy on Friday.
Drew Quintero, marketing and development director for Cornerstone and emcee for Friday’s event, said there were around 550 people in attendance, including dancers, guests, and sponsors.
“This is my first year with an in-person event,” Quintero said. “I had a great time dancing in 2020, and then I started with Cornerstone about a month later. The virtual event last year was a lot of work, but the support from everyone made it great. Being back in person is just icing on the cake for me now.”
Quintero said sponsors were gracious enough to continue providing support for the virtual event last year and they’ve returned just as strongly this year.
Allison Hutson said this year’s event is her first time attending the Dancing with Local Stars event, and she didn’t even have to buy a ticket.
“I was never able to come to the event in the past,” Hutson said. “All the way back to high school, I would see the photos and videos and say ‘man, I really want to do that when I get older.’ When Drew asked me, I was so excited.”
Hutson was performing with LB Cornwell, sponsored by Stifel with coaching by Q-Dance.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s for such a good cause that the best you can do is go out and have fun. And I’m excited to see everyone else dance. I feel like it’s really stretched our comfort zones. It’s a lot of trust with the partners, and just thinking out of the box.”
Eight pair of dancer took the stage following a catered dinner and Cornerstone’s presentation of the Humanitarian of the Year award to Ann Boland.
When all the scores were totaled, the mirror ball trophies found their way to a new home. Joan and Adam Goehl were crowned the 2022 Dancing with Local Stars champions. Allison Hutson and LB Cornwell took home the title of People’s Choice winners.
Hutson said the biggest message she wanted to share was a note of gratitude.
“I just want to thank everyone,” she said. “Those attending tonight, those who have donated to our fundraiser, coaches Jen and Tiffany from Q-Dance. They’ve been so patient with us, and so helpful. It’s just been so much fun.”
