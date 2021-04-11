QUINCY — The house lights are coming down, the curtain is going up, and two mainstays of the Quincy performance community will trod the boards once more.
This week, both the Quincy Symphony Orchestra and the Quincy Community Theatre return to the stage with live and in-person performances.
QCT will return on Wednesday night with the one-person performance of “The Belle of Amherst” starring Jeri Conboy.
“The return of live theatre feels like the event of the season,” director Brandon Thomsen said. “The doors are reopening, and we get to share a story in the same space, in real time. It’s an absolute celebration.”
The play looks at the life of Emily Dickinson, who spent much of her life in seclusion in the family’s home in Amherst, Massachusetts.
“This is a full-blown production with a fascinating set, gorgeous lighting, and evocative sound design,” Thomsen said. “Audiences will definitely be getting a full theatrical experience.”
The Quincy Symphony Orchestra will be performing a selection of music at Quincy Junior High’s Morrison Theater at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Selections include “Simple Symphony,” Benjamin Britten’s adaptation of several dance types heard in Bach’s compositions. Bach will also be featured, with “Orchestra Suite No. 3,” one of the composer’s most well-known pieces that includes “Air on the G String.” “Symphony No. 6” from Haydn will open the show and feature solos from flute, violin, cello, bassoon, and double bass.
“We are greatly looking forward to being back in Morrison Theater, the orchestra’s performance home,” Jane Pollet said. Pollet is the general manager of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association. “The QSOA artistic staff made the repertoire and logistical changes needed to create great music while following safety protocols. Musicians have been grateful to perform and to share music with each other and the community.”
“We are so proud to be well on our way to presenting a full performance season,” Polett added.
For both organizations, these will be the first performances in over a year due to the ongoing pandemic. Even now, audiences will be limited and seated to provide protection, with space between them and performers, between one another, and between the performers themselves in the case of the QSO. Masks will be required for audiences at all performances.
Thomsen said these precautions are part of his planning process when selecting upcoming shows for the QCT season, and the opening show in particular.
“With the return to live theatre during an era of social distancing and limited crowd sizes, I wanted to select a piece with a small cast that would feel appropriate for intimate audiences,” he said.
Sandi Terford, marketing coordinator for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra, said in a release announcing the performance that the QSOA is grateful for sponsors like Blessing Health Systems, Knapheide Manufacturing, Mercantile Bank, and WGEM, as well as music sponsor Schmiedeskamp, Robertson, Neu, & Mitchell, LLP.
Advance ticket purchases are encouraged by both organizations to better assist organizers with planning. For the Quincy Symphony Orchestra performance, tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors age 62 and over, and free to children under 18, though a ticket is still required. Tickets can be purchased online at qsoa.org or by phone at 217-222-2856. The QSOA office at 1026 Maine Street in Quincy is also available for purchases.
For the Quincy Community Theatre’s run of “The Belle of Amherst,” there are shows each night at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets for these performances are $25 each and can be purchases through 1qct.org or at the QCT box office by calling 217-222-3209. Normal box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On show days, the box office opens one hour before curtain and closes ten minutes after the start of the show.
“It’s exciting to be back,” Terford said.