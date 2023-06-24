First day at the Faire

Quincy artist Jamie Green puts the finishing touches on his booth ahead of Friday afternoon's kick-off to the 2023 Midsummer Arts Faire, formerly Q-Fest, in Quincy's Washington Park.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — For artist Jamie Green, the Midsummer Arts Faire is a chance to share the work he gets recognized for throughout the community.

"I'm retired, so this is just a fun time for me," Green said on Friday. "(Most) of what I do is on location, going out to paint stuff just for fun. A lot of people know me, or at least know my hat, so this is a good time to let me share a little bit of the work I've done when people see me out there."

