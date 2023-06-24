QUINCY — For artist Jamie Green, the Midsummer Arts Faire is a chance to share the work he gets recognized for throughout the community.
"I'm retired, so this is just a fun time for me," Green said on Friday. "(Most) of what I do is on location, going out to paint stuff just for fun. A lot of people know me, or at least know my hat, so this is a good time to let me share a little bit of the work I've done when people see me out there."
Green was one of nearly 70 artists setting up their space in Washington Park ahead of Friday's early evening opening of the annual art event, formerly known as Q-Fest. He said he's been participating almost from the start of the fair.
"These kinds of events are great for any community," he said. "Communities everywhere need to support these kinds of things. Without arts in the community, what do you have, really?"
While a large number of the featured artists are local to the area, from Quincy to Wyaconda, Mo., to Jacksonville, a fair number travel to the Gem City for the Arts Faire. This year's roster includes photography from Belgium, jewelry from Sedalia, Mo., and woodwork from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
"From the standpoint of a vendor, you tend to run into a lot of the same vendors from show to show," Green said. "So it's kind of like a family reunion, seeing artists we only see a few times a year at other events, so that's cool for us."
He added that it's not just the artists that benefit from travelers coming in from other areas to take part in the show.
"I think this helps with word of mouth, letting people know what they can find in Quincy," he said. "I hear from a lot of people on these weekends that Quincy's a pretty cool place to come and check out the architecture, the great views, all of that. Any time you can get word out like that, it's helpful to the whole community."
Midsummer Arts Faire vendors will be open during Friday's Blues in the District concert, as well as Saturday morning's Farmers Market in Washington Park. Saturday evening's street concert, free to attend for everyone this year thanks to Knapheide sponsorship, will be one block east at the Sixth Street Promenade.
"We'll have a completely different crowd tonight from tomorrow, and that's a completely different crowd than we'll have on Sunday," Green said. "So we get three or four different kinds of crowds out here every year, and that just helps us reach more people."
While there is a chance of storms in the forecast for Saturday night, the weekend is on track to be mostly warm and clear. Green said he thinks holding the event alongside Blues in the District can be a benefit, as the concert-goers tend to come out under most conditions.
"I've been doing festivals of some sort since 1991, either art fairs like this or caricature work," he said. "It's my experience that if it's too hot, or too cold, people won't take their hands out of their pockets. It has to be just right for people to have a good time.
"If it's terribly hot, people will be looking for shade and cold drinks," he added.
Food and drink vendors are on hand for that second need, and the trees in the park and tents of the artists provide for the first.
Green said there's a little of everything to meet the tastes of anyone looking for a unique piece for their home or office.
"There's such a wide variety of types of work out here, all the artists are super nice, they'll be happy to talk to anyone about their art," he said. "Come out and enjoy the artwork. It's a great chance to come out and support an artist. Especially the local artists."
The Midsummer Arts Faire, with art, food, drink, and music, will be happening all weekend at Washington Park in Quincy. For a full listing of artists, performers, and vendors, along with a weekend schedule of events, please visit midsummerarts.com.
