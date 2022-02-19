QUINCY — Concerts 100 years in the making will take the stage Feb. 27 and 28 at Quincy High School.
The 100th QHS Band Concert — featuring the symphonic and concert bands and the Quincy Junior High School Eighth Grade Band — begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
The 100th Anniversary Orchestra Concert — featuring the symphonic and concert bands and the eighth-grade strings — takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
The QHS band dates to 1920, and the anniversary concert had been planned for the 2020-21 school year.
“It was pre-empted by COVID, but we knew we still wanted to honor that legacy,” Quincy Public Schools Director of Music Todd Pettit said.
The program features music from the band’s past, including “PEM,” a march written by QHS alum Bob Havens, and the world premiere of “Centum Annorum,” a piece by Todd Stalter commissioned to celebrate the band’s centennial.
The band also will play Stalter’s “Ignition,” “a celebration of sound for those who find and follow their true life’s passion,” QHS Band Director Matt Gabriel said. “It’s a metaphor for the band program for the last 100 years and a thank you to the directors who have inspired so many students who have gone through the program to find their true life passion.”
Pettit said the concert will feature “phenomenal” band music with a wide appeal.
“Whether or not you are someone who’s an alumni of QHS, the quality of the musicianship that we have is second to none,” Pettit said.
Even after the challenges of the past two years, “our music program is still strong,” said QHS senior Caleb Schinderling, who serves as band president with Allen Oakley. “We’re still learning a lot, still performing, still getting to do what we love and being able to showcase it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.