KAHOKA, Mo. — The Clark County R-1 Fine Arts Boosters is sponsoring the 30th annual Parade of Champions marching band parade and field show competition on Saturday.
This year's event features the largest contingent of performing bands, with 25 bands registered for the parade and 16 registered for the field show.
Carrie Hamner, Fine Arts Boosters president, said this year holds a great deal of excitement following 2020's scaled-down event.
"Last year we managed a much smaller, COVID-friendly version of our competition," Hamner said. "This year will be back to a more normal environment, while still trying to maintain the safety of our bands and spectators."
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, moving along the west side of the square in Kahoka before turning onto Main Street and continuing east to Clark County High School. The field show will take place beginning at 5 p.m. on the school's Activity Field, opening with a performance of the national anthem and a welcome from the combined Clark County Middle and High School bands.
The parade is free for all to enjoy, while the field show will have a $7 admission per person, or $5 for students and seniors. There will be no cost for children under 5. Food concessions and commemorative event t-shirts will be available for sale at the field show.
"We hope everyone will come out to support the bands,” Hamner said. "These students and directors dedicate hours to perfecting their performances and are always excited to perform for the fans."