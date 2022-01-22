QUINCY — Along with operting 505 Recording Studio in Quincy, Isaac David said he's been arranging and promoting live music shows in the area since he was a teenager.
"I grew up here in Adams County, over in Camp Point," David said. "There's never really been a lot of resources for stuff like that, so if you wanted to make something happen, you just had to do it. I guess that skillset has just stuck with me."
Friday night, that skillset led to an acoustic show at EFB Coffee in Quincy. Featuring opening sets from local artists Hannah Mahon, Clay Morris, and Jacqueline Kaufman, the headliner for the show was solo set from Spoken frontman Matt Baird.
Spoken, a Christian rock band based in Nashville, Tenn., has released nine albums since they started around 25 years ago. Through those releases and over that time, Baird has been the one constant since day one.
Baird had worried that the pandemic may have been the end of the music industry as it's existed.
"I feel very fortunate to be able to do music at all," he said. "In March 2020, I think a lot of people were wondering if live music was done for good. So getting back out again feels like a success."
Although things haven't returned to normal, Baird said things are starting to pick up steam again, though in a little more scaled-down version.
"Last year, I did more acoustic shows than I've ever done," he said. "I think I did about 120 acoustic shows, and spoken played about 20 shows, so it's really the opposite of a normal year."
By the time Baird took the stage at EFB Friday, there were a couple of dozen people in the coffeehouse for the intimate performance. Between songs, Baird told stories of how he discovered music and how his faith grew from a chance encounter skateboarding in a church parking lot.
David said that, while he doesn't have anything specific on the books yet, he's hopeful for a continued resurgence in live music in Quincy. With both the Quincy Park District and the Quincy Riverfront Development organizations planning to build outdoor music spaces, the future seems to moving in that direction.
