Iconic punk rocker Iggy Pop returns Friday with his twentieth studio effort when "Every Loser" drops wherever you buy music.
The follow-up to 2019's "Free," which saw Pop explore a more mellow, down-tempo side of himself, "Every Loser" returns to the faster paced, more aggressive style of music he's been known for over his 50+ year career. While not as brash as early with the Stooges, this album has hints of musical movements that have come and gone and come again over the span of decades.
The new album features a host of guest appearances by artists such as Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Travis Barker (Blink 182), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), and what are likely some of the last recordings from the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), among many others.
The album opens with "Frenzy," coming out of the gate swinging with a track that could be comparable to one of most famous songs in "Lust for Life," with the distortion cranked up to 11 on the guitars and the frenetic energy of the vocals plowing through the listener like a train running off the tracks.
"Strung Out Johnny" has a lot of similarities, to my ear, with work by Depeche Mode, with a pop-synth sound but punctuated by Pop's legendary growl, with the chorus kicking things up to another level, more in keeping with Pop's punk roots.
The third track, "New Atlantis," with the dark, moody town and low, near-whispered vocals, brings to mind works of artists like Type O Negative. It's hard to nail down exactly where this fits in Iggy Pop's catalog, but it does fit nonetheless.
"Neo Punk" gives you exactly what the name promises. The production is crisp and clean, which is a neat trick with the heavy distortion in both instruments and guitars. If you took a room full of "classic Iggy" fans and asked them what sounds most like him, I think this track would easily be in contention.
In my review of "Free," I likened the album to something you'd hear in a 'cyberpunk' version of a slam-poetry coffee house. While the majority of "Every Loser" goes back to back to a more punk rock vibe, there's a track just over one minute in length, "My Animus Interlude," that will take you right back into those deep-shadowed, flashing, fading neon-lit booths of that coffee house.
One of the tracks that stands out for its unique approach is "The News for Andy." This piece is primarily a spoken-word number with light, bouncing melodies that just dance around as Pop delivers his performance. I would be inclined to say it feels out of place, except that Iggy Pop has defied having "a place" where everything fits neatly in a wrapped bundle. In that regard, "The News for Andy" is right at home.
"Every Loser" is another notch in the belt of Iggy Pop's incredible career. There's a little something for everyone, from the die-hard Stooges fans to those just coming into the Iggy world. Absolutely worth a listen, and a worthy addition to any collection when you just want good rock tunes that refuse to be contained.
Iggy Pop's "Every Loser" is out Friday wherever music can be purchased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.