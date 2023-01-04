Iggy Pop's 'Every Loser'

"Every Loser"

 courtesy of Atlantic Records/Raymond Pettibon

Iconic punk rocker Iggy Pop returns Friday with his twentieth studio effort when "Every Loser" drops wherever you buy music.

The follow-up to 2019's "Free," which saw Pop explore a more mellow, down-tempo side of himself, "Every Loser" returns to the faster paced, more aggressive style of music he's been known for over his 50+ year career. While not as brash as early with the Stooges, this album has hints of musical movements that have come and gone and come again over the span of decades.

