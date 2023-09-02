QUINCY — Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ will celebrate its 175th anniversary with help from a world-renowned organist.
Nathan Laube will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of the church at Ninth and State.
Laube’s program will feature selections including Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto in D, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G-minor (Alla marcia) and Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy’s Variations Serieuses, Op. 54 performed on the church’s Schantz organ.
“To host a world-renowned organist such as Nathan Laube in Quincy is something any music lover won’t want to miss,” said Todd Pettit, former organist and Salem Choristers director.
“His ability to bring the emotion of beloved musical works through impeccable artistry, refined musicianship and refreshing interpretations of classic to contemporary literature for the organ will surely mark the 175th anniversary of Salem as a foundation of quality music that has been the hallmark of the congregation throughout her history.”
All are welcome to attend the concert, which is underwritten by John Sallstrom and family in honor of the music of Salem Church. A meet-and-greet reception with Laube will follow the concert in the church’s fellowship hall.
Laube, associate professor of organ at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and an international consultant in organ studies with the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in the United Kingdom, is a leading performer with an extensive recital career who is regularly called upon to inaugurate important organs and perform at music festivals around the world.
His concert marks another milestone in the church’s rich musical history within the congregation and as a host for a wide variety of community performances and guest artists.
“This organ recital is important for Salem Church because we have always championed the arts and especially music,” Rev. Matt Hunt said. “In fact, in the 1960s, our choir director was Otis Gruber, the great-grandson of Franz Gruber, the composer of ‘Silent Night.’ The German version, ‘Stille Nacht,’ still is sung at our Christmas Eve service.”
Salem Church, a landmark in Quincy’s South Side German Historic District, organized in 1848.
“For almost two centuries this faith community has been feeding the hungry, educating people, celebrating the arts, nurturing spiritual growth, caring for the hurting and creating safe and welcoming places for people of all colors, genders and walks of life,” Hunt said.
“This celebration gives us a chance to acknowledge the many ways God has used us to bless others, and inspire us to do all that it takes to follow God’s leading in the years ahead.”
The Rev. Christoph Jung first held meetings in his home and conducted services in the former congregational church at Fifth and Jersey before building a church on the corner of Ninth and State, according to a May 1927 Herald-Whig story.
The first church building was dedicated in the fall of 1848, and a school was opened and a teacher employed in 1852.
The current Gothic-style church was built in 1876 with women of the congregation carrying bricks in their aprons to the men building the church. Major renovations in 1920, 1927, 1952, 1967 and 1980 enhanced both the interior and exterior with a 1993 project, costing $900,000, done to repaint the exterior, repair ornamental network, tuckpoint the entire church, replace sheeting protecting the stained glass windows and repair roof trusses.
Salem’s Schantz pipe organ, a well-balanced, two-manual organ of 34 ranks, was installed in 2008 to replace a M. P. Moller instrument dedicated in 1927. The Great Division sits behind the original 1928 Moller facade with Swell and Pedal divisions in chambers to each side.
“Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once stated ‘the organ, of all instruments, is the King.’ Pipe organs certainly have a regal sound and history, being found in cathedrals, churches, concert halls, universities and palaces worldwide. The noble tone of this organ, created by the Schantz company, joins Salem Church into the great lineage of the King of Instruments,” organ consultant Scott Riedel wrote in 2008 for the organ dedication ceremony program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.