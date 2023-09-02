Organ Concert

Nathan Laube, associate professor of organ at the Eastman School of Music, will perform an organ concert Friday night at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, Ninth and State. The concert celebrates the church's 175th anniversary.

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ will celebrate its 175th anniversary with help from a world-renowned organist.

Nathan Laube will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of the church at Ninth and State.

