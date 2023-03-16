QUINCY — Jazz bands and show choirs will take the Quincy High School stage Saturday for the Showcase of Excellence.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 12:59 am
QUINCY — Jazz bands and show choirs will take the Quincy High School stage Saturday for the Showcase of Excellence.
The event, which benefits the Quincy Public Schools music program, features groups from Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.
The morning features jazz bands, with show choirs in the afternoon, in performances in the theater that begin shortly after 8 a.m. and wrap up around 9:30 p.m.
Tickets, available at the door and through a link online at qps.org/departments/music/, are $10 for adults and $5 for K-12 students.
Concessions will be available throughout the day in the QHS cafeteria.
QPS K-12 Music Director Debbie Johnson said the event offers an opportunity to see outstanding musical groups from across the area.
“It’s a perfect way to see a variety from middle school students all the way to high school,” Johnson said. “Jazz bands are a little more relaxed than a concert band setting. Show choirs have lots of singing and dancing, telling a story through their music.”
Johnson said the event also provides a great educational experience for participating students.
“After they perform, they get a clinic experience where a judge gives tips and pointers to make their music even better,” she said.
Organizers are excited to have 20 groups performing as musical events continue to rebound after COVID.
“It’s our 30th year of doing it. When we said it was the 20th year, we probably had close to twice that many (groups), but we’re coming back,” Johnson said. “We’re already advertising for the 2024 Showcase so people have us in their calendar.”
