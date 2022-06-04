QUINCY — More than 50 area piano students took part in the Quincy Chapter of the Illinois State Music Teachers Association's annual Achievement in Music (AIM) examinations and evaluations.
The AIM program is designed to develop strong performance and technical skills, as well as encouraging a thorough understanding of musical theory. There are twelve levels in the program, each having theory, performance, and technical requirements that follow a progression from early elementary through advanced learning.
Students generally prepare one level each year and demonstrate their competency at annual exams conducted by experienced judges. Students are recognized with a pin for passing the theory exam and a certificate when both theory and performance have been passed.
This year's examinations took place over March and April with 57 piano students taking part in the evaluation. Students participating in this year's exams are: August Holzgrafe; Faylynn Craig; Brecken Craig; Ari Jackson; Erin Pritts; Riley Shriver; Anna Hampsmire; Lucia Soltwedel; Amy Slaughter; Audrey Stewart; Kristian Mondon; Anish Podaralla; Isaac Bealor; Jacob Olson; Morgan Pritts; William Mast; Kiersten Stewart; Brady Koetters; Lily Baker; Lily Venvertloh; Lanny Wang; Natalie Predmore; Sarah Predmore; Kael Holzgrafe Lucy Ouwenga; Violet Ouwenga; Bruce York; Andrea Lepper; Michael Spencer; Arrow Crist; Diya Nanjappa; Anshu Podaralla; Ryan Caldwell; John Nealy Thomas; Adalynn Spencer; Lily Ouwenga; Hana Knuffman; Sabrina Hill; Genna Guegel; Emma Hampsmire; Elijah Kittrell; Tenley Lefever; Arden Tierney; Declan Tierney; Evan Mays; Ian Stamper; Ian Bealor; Jacob Damm; Ezra Hanchett; Simeon Hanchett; Sydney Hill; Hayden Hoskins; Anna Koenig; Clara Mays; Mark Morriss; and Livya Suri.
