Arianna String Quartet kicks off Quincy Civic Music Association season

The Arianna String Quartet is set to kick off the 2022-23 concert season for the Quincy Civic Music Association Saturday at St. John's Anglican Parish.

 Submitted Picture

QUINCY — The 2022-23 concert season for the Quincy Civic Music Association kicks off Saturday with a performance from the Arianna String Quartet at St. John's Anglican Parish at Seventh and Hampshire streets.

The quartet features John McGrosso and Julia Sakharova on violin, Joanna Mendoza on viola, and Kurt Baldwin on cello. It has been praised for emotional commitment and fluent virtuosity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.