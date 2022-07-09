QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band returns to the regular two-performance week following the special holiday show, kicking off with a returning favorite for Sunday night's concert.
The Nauvoo Pageant Bag Pipe Band returns to Madison Park on Sunday, joining the Park Band for three selections along with a few numbers on their own. "Scotland the Brave," "Highland Cathedral," and "Amazing Grace" will be played by the pipers and the Park Band together, while the Park Band will also play Frederick's "Black Devils," "A Celtic Farewell," and "Emblem of Unity March" from J.J. Richards. Movements from Malcolm Arnold's "Four Scottish Dances," the Spanish march "Maparito Roca," and "The Invincible Eagle" from John Phillip Sousa will round out the show.
Wednesday evening will see another collection of crowd-pleasers, including Henry Fillmore’s "Lassus Trombone," "The Sinfonians" by Clifton Williams, and selections from "The Lion King." The concert will also include Broadway favorites, including "Another Op’nin’," "Another Show," "Let Me Entertain You," "Send in the Clowns," "Be a Clown," and Warren Barker's arrangement of "That’s Entertainment." We will also play highlights from "Carousel" and John Phillip Sousa’s "The Gallant Seventh."
Both concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Madison Park. Quincy Park Band performances are free and open to the public.
While the summer season continues, the Quincy Park Band has also announced that the annual Christmas Concert will take place at 3 p.m. at the Kroc Center Worship Theater in Quincy. Audiences are encouraged to mark their calendars early for this festive performance.
For more information on Park Band events, please follow the Quincy Park Band on Facebook or call 573-312-0637.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.