BARRY, Ill. — The Barry Community Chorus will present its annual Christmas cantata at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Barry United Methodist Church.
The cantata, "The Gift" by Lloyd Larson, will be under the direction of Judy Steers with Cindy Piper accompanying. Rev. Jo Ann Ruff and Jason Washington will serve as narrators, and the performance will feature Jim Funk, Teresa Goetten, Tina Moyer, and Larry Stapleton as soloists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.