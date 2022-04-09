BARRY, Ill. — The Barry Community Chorus will present its annual Easter cantata Sunday evening at the Barry United Methodist Church.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, "What Wonderous Hope" by Joseph Martin and Heather Sorenson presents the traditional story of Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem. His trial, crucifixion, and resurrection are all told through narration and song.
Soloists for the cantata include Larry Stapleton, Terersa Goetten, and Tina Moyer. Jason Washington and Rev. JoAnn Ruff serve as narrators while Judy Steers directs the chorus with Cindy Piper accompanying.
The cantata will be held at the Barry United Methodist Church at 720 Perry St. in Barry. Donations will be accepted at the door to cover expenses for the performance. The public is invited to join the church to usher in the Easter season and what it means to Christians.
