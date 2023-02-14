QUINCY — The Bay City Performing Arts Foundation will present "Bay City Live!: Masquerade" at the Corinthian Event Center on Saturday.

The second "Bay City Live!" event, Saturday's evening will feature dinner, theme drinks, live music, and the magic of the theme for the show, "Phantom of the Opera." Guests are invited to dress in formal attire with masks, but are not required to dress formally.

