QUINCY — The Bay City Performing Arts Foundation will present "Bay City Live!: Masquerade" at the Corinthian Event Center on Saturday.
The second "Bay City Live!" event, Saturday's evening will feature dinner, theme drinks, live music, and the magic of the theme for the show, "Phantom of the Opera." Guests are invited to dress in formal attire with masks, but are not required to dress formally.
The Bay City Performing Arts Foundation, founded in 2003 by Cynthia Haxel, was officially registered as a 501c3 organization with the goal of funding a performing arts scholarship for Quincy area students, the Frank Haxel Performing Arts Scholarship. All proceeds from the "Bay City Live!" evening will go toward this scholarship fund.
Tickets for Saturday's event are $55 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/BayCityLive2023. Guests much be 16 or older to purchase the non-refundable tickets. Dinner will be included with the ticket purchase, and a cash bar will be available.
For more information on this organization, the Bay City Performing Arts Foundation Facebook page or send an email to baycityfoundation@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.