QUINCY — The Beats Art Academy will present the original production, "Keesha and the Bees," at 7 p.m. Friday in the John Wood Community College auditorium.
Written by Linda Ross Buechting in collaboration with Shawn Jones, "Keesha and the Bees" is a story to be told through dance by the performers of Beats Arts Academy. Jones, owner and instructor at Beats Arts Academy, said opening the studio's third performance season with this story opens opportunities to produce more storytelling through dance.
Along with helping create the story, Jones choreographed the production, which will be performed by a diverse and talented group of dancers ages 4 to 14. Along with "Keesha and the Bees," the studio's performers will also present jazz, hip hop, and modern dance at Friday's performance.
Buechting and Jones have also created a children's book to tell the "Keesha and the Bees" to be sold at Friday's event. Tickets for the performance can be purchased at both Quincy Hy-Vee locations for $10 per person.
