QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band will present a concert of big band swing music at this Sunday's weekly concert.
The concert will open with the “Saint Louis Blues” march conducted by Alan Kanauss, followed by the fiery Latin “Malagueña” conducted by John Hume. John will also conduct a medley of big band signature songs and the classic jazz tune “A Night In Tunisia” written by trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie.
Justin Bangert will conduct "Glenn Miller in Concert," "Begin The Beguine," “Dixieland Jam,” and “Sentimental Journey,” a popular song published in 1944 written by Les Brown & Ben Homer.
Alan Kanauss will return to close out the concert with a medley called “Swingin’ On The Moon” and Sousa’s "King Cotton March."
This year marks the 30th year that First Bankers Trust has sponsored this popular “Big Band Concert”. One of highlights of their sponsorship occurred in 2004 when the huge audience accompanied by the band performed three songs on 1,791 kazoos breaking the previous record of 704 kazoos set in La Crosse, Wis. and earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Quincy Park Band concerts are always free and open to the public. The performance will start at 6:30 p.m. at Madison Park.
