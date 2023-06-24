Quincy Park Band
Submitted Photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band will present a concert of big band swing music at this Sunday's weekly concert.

The concert will open with the “Saint Louis Blues” march conducted by Alan Kanauss, followed by the fiery Latin “Malagueña” conducted by John Hume. John will also conduct a medley of big band signature songs and the classic jazz tune “A Night In Tunisia” written by trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.